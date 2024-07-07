Uttar Pradesh Judicial Commission Probes Hathras Stampede

The Uttar Pradesh government's judicial commission team investigating the July 2 stampede engaged with local residents in Hathras, as well as officials and witnesses to the tragedy that claimed 121 lives.

Headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, the three-member team includes former IAS officer Hemant Rao and former IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar. The team arrived in Hathras on Saturday and examined the stampede site near Phulrai village along National Highway 91. The team continued the inquiry from the PWD Guest House on Aligarh Road on Sunday morning.

'We have been mandated to file our inquiry report within two months,' Shrivastava informed reporters after reviewing the incident site. Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar and Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal accompanied the team.

To date, nine individuals, including key suspect Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede. On Saturday, Hathras police revealed an investigation into the suspected political party funding of the congregation, promising strict action.

Madhukar, the main organizer and fundraiser for the July 2 'satsang' event of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, drew over 2.50 lakh attendees, far exceeding the permitted limit of 80,000. The godman is not listed as an accused in the FIR.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha is also investigating the incident. Kulshrestha told PTI that the possibility of a conspiracy angle has not been ruled out and that the event organizers bear culpability for the tragedy.

