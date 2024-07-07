Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes Amit Shah's Remark on Assam Floods

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday for describing Assam's floods as a 'flood-like situation,' highlighting a lack of knowledge and sincerity as more than 70 people have lost their lives due to the deluge.

Gogoi stated that this is not the first time Shah has made a 'strange remark' on floods in Assam, pointing to the BJP government's failure to help the northeast combat climate change impacts. He noted Shah's statement underplays the severity of the disaster.

On Saturday, Shah described the situation as a 'flood-like situation' due to heavy rains in Assam. He mentioned he had spoken to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and that NDRF and SDRF were providing relief and rescuing affected people.

Gogoi, MP for Jorhat, added that continuous erosion, especially in Majuli, poses severe long-term threats by swallowing villages, schools, and farmlands. He emphasized that women and children bear the brunt of these disasters and called for massive investments in flood and erosion management in Assam.

He also expressed grief over the death of an eight-year-old boy, swept away in an overflooded drain, calling it one of the most tragic losses during the recent floods. Gogoi lamented that ordinary Indians, despite paying taxes, continue to be neglected.

Official sources reported the flood situation in Assam remained grim on Sunday, with almost 24 lakh people affected. Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above danger levels, significantly impacting 29 districts, with Dhubri being the worst-hit.

