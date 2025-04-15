Europe Faces Severe Flood Crisis Amidst Climate Change Challenges

Europe witnessed its most extensive flooding since 2013, with scientists reporting that 30% of the continent's river network was affected by significant floods. The continued impact of fossil fuel-driven climate change has exacerbated torrential rains and other extreme weather events.

The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization released a report indicating that floods in 2024 led to the death of at least 335 people and affected over 410,000. Damages in Western Europe alone amounted to over 18 billion euros, placing 2024 among the region's ten wettest years since records began in 1950.

Globally, 2024 was the warmest year recorded, with Europe being the fastest-warming continent. The increase in temperatures, attributed largely to human activity, stresses the importance of adapting to climate change. On a positive note, renewable energy sources comprised 45% of Europe's energy in 2024, while cities prepared adaptation plans.

