Hamas Awaits Israel's Response on Ceasefire Proposal Amid Continued Violence

Hamas is awaiting a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, which forms part of a U.S. plan to end the nine-month-long conflict in Gaza, officials said on Sunday. The Palestinian group accepted a major portion of the U.S.-mediated plan five days ago and has since left its response with mediators, awaiting Israel's reply.

U.S. President Joe Biden introduced the three-phase plan at the end of May, with Qatar and Egypt acting as mediators. The goal is to end the conflict and secure the release of around 120 Israeli hostages held by Hamas. A Palestinian official indicated that Israel is discussing Hamas' response with Qatari mediators and promised to provide its reply within days.

As negotiations continue, Israeli airstrikes killed Ehab Al-Ghussein, Hamas' deputy minister of labor, and three others in a Gaza City school, an attack Israel's military is currently investigating. Hamas has softened its demands, no longer requiring Israel to commit to a permanent ceasefire upfront but allowing negotiations in the initial six-week phase. The conflict has caused significant casualties and destruction, with over 38,000 Palestinians killed according to Gaza health officials.

