Hamas Awaits Israel's Response on Ceasefire Proposal Amid Continued Violence

Hamas is waiting for Israel's response to its ceasefire proposal, part of a U.S.-mediated plan to end the nine-month-old conflict in Gaza. Despite ongoing negotiations, violence persists with Israeli airstrikes killing several people, including a Hamas deputy minister. Protests in Israel demand the return of hostages held by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:14 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Hamas is awaiting a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, which forms part of a U.S. plan to end the nine-month-long conflict in Gaza, officials said on Sunday. The Palestinian group accepted a major portion of the U.S.-mediated plan five days ago and has since left its response with mediators, awaiting Israel's reply.

U.S. President Joe Biden introduced the three-phase plan at the end of May, with Qatar and Egypt acting as mediators. The goal is to end the conflict and secure the release of around 120 Israeli hostages held by Hamas. A Palestinian official indicated that Israel is discussing Hamas' response with Qatari mediators and promised to provide its reply within days.

As negotiations continue, Israeli airstrikes killed Ehab Al-Ghussein, Hamas' deputy minister of labor, and three others in a Gaza City school, an attack Israel's military is currently investigating. Hamas has softened its demands, no longer requiring Israel to commit to a permanent ceasefire upfront but allowing negotiations in the initial six-week phase. The conflict has caused significant casualties and destruction, with over 38,000 Palestinians killed according to Gaza health officials.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

