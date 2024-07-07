Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Ten Lives in Bihar

Ten people died across Bihar in lightning in the last 24 hours, the Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday.

According to a statement from the CM's office, two deaths due to lightning were reported from Nalanda district, while Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Rohtas, Saran, Jamui, Bhojpur and Gopalganj account for one fatality each.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and urged the people to take precautions during inclement weather.

Rain thunderstorms have been lashing Bihar where lightning has killed about 40 people in the last couple of weeks.

