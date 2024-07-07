Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Ten Lives in Bihar

Ten people died in Bihar due to lightning in the last 24 hours, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office. The fatalities were reported across various districts. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each victim's family and urged residents to take precautions during severe weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:56 IST
  • India

Ten people died across Bihar in lightning in the last 24 hours, the Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday.

According to a statement from the CM's office, two deaths due to lightning were reported from Nalanda district, while Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Rohtas, Saran, Jamui, Bhojpur and Gopalganj account for one fatality each.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and urged the people to take precautions during inclement weather.

Rain thunderstorms have been lashing Bihar where lightning has killed about 40 people in the last couple of weeks.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

