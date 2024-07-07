Double Life Ends in Tragedy: Extramarital Affair Leads to Brutal Murder

In a disturbing incident in Greater Noida, a married woman named Pooja and her partner, Prahlad, were arrested on Sunday for the brutal murder of Pooja's husband, Mahesh, police officials reported.

The gruesome crime was committed with a pair of scissors, which the police recovered from the suspects near the ATS roundabout. According to the police spokesperson, Pooja and Prahlad were involved in an extramarital relationship even before she moved to Bironda village with Mahesh, who was employed as a sanitation worker.

On the fateful night of July 1, Mahesh returned home unexpectedly and found Pooja and Prahlad together, leading to a violent confrontation. The confrontation resulted in Mahesh's fatal stabbing. The couple attempted to hide the body but were apprehended shortly after. They are now facing murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with an FIR lodged at the Beta 2 police station.

