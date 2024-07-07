Left Menu

Telangana Government Takes Firm Steps Against Child Abuse on Social Media

Telangana Police have registered an FIR regarding child abuse on social media, as highlighted by Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka assured strict action to protect children. The government aims to raise awareness of responsible social media use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Telangana Police have registered an FIR following allegations of child abuse on social media, an issue brought to light by Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka vowed to take stringent action against offenders.

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta stated that the FIR was lodged with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, emphasizing the government's commitment to child safety and responsible social media use.

