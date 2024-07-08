Italy Contributes EUR 5 Million to UNDP Core Resources for 2024

The Government of Italy has pledged EUR 5 million (USD 5.4 million) in regular (core) resources to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for 2024. This significant contribution is essential in advancing sustainable development efforts worldwide, and UNDP expresses its gratitude to Italy for its support and trust in its mission.

Core resources from Italy and other partners form the foundation that sustains UNDP’s operations. This support is vital for maintaining UNDP’s presence in over 170 countries and enabling swift responses to crises. Italy’s and other core partners’ contributions are integral to UNDP’s ability to assist countries in advancing their national development plans.

In addition to supporting field operations, core contributions help strengthen UNDP’s oversight and accountability functions, ensuring that programmes are delivered effectively and efficiently in accordance with the highest standards of transparency. UNDP is consistently rated among the most transparent international organizations.

Italy’s steadfast support to UNDP reflects its deep commitment to sustainable development. By addressing global challenges such as climate change, the urgent need for energy and digital transitions, and the devastating effects of humanitarian crises, Italy reaffirms its dedication to creating a more sustainable future for all. UNDP looks forward to a strengthened partnership with Italy, continuing to work towards advancing the global agenda for sustainable development and ensuring that no one is left behind.