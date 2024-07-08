Left Menu

Italy Contributes EUR 5 Million to UNDP Core Resources for 2024

Italy’s steadfast support to UNDP reflects its deep commitment to sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:57 IST
Italy Contributes EUR 5 Million to UNDP Core Resources for 2024
Italy’s and other core partners’ contributions are integral to UNDP’s ability to assist countries in advancing their national development plans. Image Credit:

The Government of Italy has pledged EUR 5 million (USD 5.4 million) in regular (core) resources to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for 2024. This significant contribution is essential in advancing sustainable development efforts worldwide, and UNDP expresses its gratitude to Italy for its support and trust in its mission.

Core resources from Italy and other partners form the foundation that sustains UNDP’s operations. This support is vital for maintaining UNDP’s presence in over 170 countries and enabling swift responses to crises. Italy’s and other core partners’ contributions are integral to UNDP’s ability to assist countries in advancing their national development plans.

In addition to supporting field operations, core contributions help strengthen UNDP’s oversight and accountability functions, ensuring that programmes are delivered effectively and efficiently in accordance with the highest standards of transparency. UNDP is consistently rated among the most transparent international organizations.

Italy’s steadfast support to UNDP reflects its deep commitment to sustainable development. By addressing global challenges such as climate change, the urgent need for energy and digital transitions, and the devastating effects of humanitarian crises, Italy reaffirms its dedication to creating a more sustainable future for all. UNDP looks forward to a strengthened partnership with Italy, continuing to work towards advancing the global agenda for sustainable development and ensuring that no one is left behind.

 
 

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024