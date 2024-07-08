Bitcoin Trade Uncovered in Kashmir Terror Financing

The State Investigating Agency (SIA) has uncovered a disturbing connection between Bitcoin trade and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials revealed on Monday that a man has been found routing funds through cryptocurrency to fuel mass violence and terrorist activities.

The SIA has launched a public appeal for assistance in identifying the suspect, whose photograph has been circulated. Investigations have shown significant involvement of this man in transferring money to terrorist groups, leading to the registration of a case in 2022.

Further raids have been conducted by the SIA across the union territory, aiming to hinder the financial channels used by these terrorist networks. A Pakistani mastermind is believed to be behind the funding, funneling money to his agents for destabilizing the region. Information leading to the suspect's arrest will be rewarded, with confidentiality assured for informants.

