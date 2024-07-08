Rakesh Tikait Urges Compensation Fund Amidst Hathras Tragedy
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has called for a religious compensation fund in light of the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people. During a visit to Hathras, he demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for victims. Tikait criticized the government and emphasized learning from the incident to prevent future tragedies.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday urged the NDA government to establish a 'religious fund' to compensate for tragedies like the recent Hathras stampede, which claimed 121 lives.
Tikait made the demand while visiting Hathras, calling for Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the victims and stressing the need for preventive measures.
He criticized the government's agenda and linked it to broader political strategies, urging a focus on responsibility and safety to avoid such incidents in the future.
