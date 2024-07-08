Tragic Accident in Nashik: Excise Department's Vigil Turns Fatal

In Maharashtra's Nashik district, a fatal accident took place involving state excise department vehicles on Monday. According to police, the mishap, which occurred on Chandwad-Lasalgaon road in the early morning hours, resulted in one death and two injuries.

The department's mobile squad had launched an operation based on a tip-off to intercept a car suspected of carrying illegal liquor. During the high-speed chase, one of the government vehicles lost control and overturned, killing the driver and injuring two other occupants.

Authorities are currently searching for the liquor-laden car, which managed to escape during the chaos.

