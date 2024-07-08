Tragic Accident in Nashik: Excise Department's Vigil Turns Fatal
In Maharashtra's Nashik district, an accident involving state excise department's vehicles resulted in one death and two injuries. The incident occurred while the department's mobile squad was attempting to intercept a car carrying illegal liquor. One government vehicle lost control and overturned, leading to the fatality.
In Maharashtra's Nashik district, a fatal accident took place involving state excise department vehicles on Monday. According to police, the mishap, which occurred on Chandwad-Lasalgaon road in the early morning hours, resulted in one death and two injuries.
The department's mobile squad had launched an operation based on a tip-off to intercept a car suspected of carrying illegal liquor. During the high-speed chase, one of the government vehicles lost control and overturned, killing the driver and injuring two other occupants.
Authorities are currently searching for the liquor-laden car, which managed to escape during the chaos.
