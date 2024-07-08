Left Menu

BMW Hit-and-Run: Rajesh Shah Instructed Son to Flee, Says Mumbai Police

Mumbai police revealed that Rajesh Shah instructed his son Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, to flee the accident scene. The incident led to the death of a woman and injury to her husband. Court hearings and CCTV footage have further complicated the case.

Updated: 08-07-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police on Monday revealed in court that Rajesh Shah, father of prime accused Mihir Shah in the BMW hit-and-run case, instructed his son to flee the scene after the incident. The accident resulted in the death of a woman and injury to her husband.

Police also stated that Rajesh Shah told the family's driver, who was present at the time, to take responsibility for the incident. CCTV footage was produced in court showing the woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, being dragged for 1.5 kilometers by the car. The footage also showed Mihir Shah and co-accused Rajrishi Bidawat pulling her off the bonnet and then reversing the car over her.

The incident took place on Annie Besant Road in Worli, where the luxury car rear-ended Kaveri Nakhwa and her husband Pradip's two-wheeler. After the incident, the accused fled towards Bandra-Worli Sea Link and abandoned the car near Kala Nagar. Rajesh Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat were arrested on Sunday. They were charged under various provisions, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Meanwhile, police have launched multiple teams to arrest Mihir Shah and issued a Look Out Circular to prevent him from fleeing the country.

