Ukrainian Shelling Hits Belgorod: Two Dead, Three Injured
Two civilians were killed and three others wounded when Ukrainian shells struck a village in Russia's Belgorod region. The governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that one man died in Nikolskoye, while another succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. Three other victims were hospitalized locally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:32 IST
