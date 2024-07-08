Left Menu

President Inaugurates Divine Retreat Centre, Launches 'Lifestyle for Sustainability' Campaign

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar, Odisha, today. She also launched the Brahma Kumaris' national campaign, ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’.

During her address, the President emphasized the vital role of nature in human survival, highlighting the abundance provided by forests, mountains, rivers, lakes, seas, rain, and air. She cautioned against exploiting nature for indulgence, stressing the necessity of harmonizing with nature and adopting a nature-friendly lifestyle.

The President remarked on India's cultural heritage, which promotes a lifestyle in sync with nature. She reflected on the Indian philosophy that personifies natural elements as family members—earth as mother, sky as father, rivers as mothers, and water as life. These cultural beliefs signify nature's conscious existence and underscore the importance of protecting it.

Addressing current environmental issues, the President pointed out the global challenges of climate change, global warming, and unpredictable weather. She noted the increasing frequency of natural disasters such as floods, landslides, avalanches, earthquakes, forest fires, and tsunamis, attributing these to human actions against nature.

The President urged for small, daily changes to create significant societal impacts. She called for habits that minimize the use of natural resources, such as conserving water, switching off unnecessary lights and fans, and avoiding food wastage. She stressed the importance of integrating nature-friendly practices into daily life to preserve natural resources.

Praising the national campaign ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’, the President called it a commendable effort to reconnect people with nature. She urged campaign participants to extend their reach beyond meetings and conferences, particularly focusing on rural areas to raise environmental awareness.

The President’s call to action underscores the importance of collective efforts in fostering environmental stewardship and adopting sustainable lifestyles for a healthier planet.  

