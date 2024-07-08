Left Menu

Terrorist Ambush in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua: Rising Violence in the Region

In a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, terrorists ambushed an army truck, killing four personnel and injuring six. The assault adds to the mounting violence in the region, underscoring escalating terrorist activities believed to be orchestrated by Pakistani handlers. Security forces are combating these threats vigilantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:15 IST
Terrorist Ambush in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua: Rising Violence in the Region
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists ambushed an army truck in the Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, resulting in the deaths of four personnel and injuries to six others, officials reported on Monday.

The attack took place during a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, with the assailants using grenades and gunfire. This incident follows a similar attack in Kathua district last month, which left two terrorists and a CRPF jawan dead.

Subsequent to Monday's ambush, the terrorists fled into the nearby forest. Security forces, including the army, police, and paramilitary personnel, responded swiftly, engaging in an exchange of fire with the attackers. Reinforcements were dispatched to neutralize the suspects, believed to be heavily armed and possibly recent infiltrators from across the border.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024