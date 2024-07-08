Terrorist Ambush in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua: Rising Violence in the Region

Terrorists ambushed an army truck in the Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, resulting in the deaths of four personnel and injuries to six others, officials reported on Monday.

The attack took place during a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, with the assailants using grenades and gunfire. This incident follows a similar attack in Kathua district last month, which left two terrorists and a CRPF jawan dead.

Subsequent to Monday's ambush, the terrorists fled into the nearby forest. Security forces, including the army, police, and paramilitary personnel, responded swiftly, engaging in an exchange of fire with the attackers. Reinforcements were dispatched to neutralize the suspects, believed to be heavily armed and possibly recent infiltrators from across the border.

