Honoring the Brave: Last Rites of Army Jawan Pravin Janjal Held with Military Honours

The last rites of Army jawan Pravin Janjal, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, were conducted with full military honors on Monday in his native village of Morgaon Bhakre in Akola. The ceremony saw a huge turnout with a crowd hailing his valour.

Janjal lost his life during a clash between Army personnel and terrorists during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam on July 6. His mortal remains were brought back by an army contingent and given a three-volley salute by members of the armed forces and police. During the rites, villagers showered petals on the remains amidst sloganeering.

Joining the army in 2019, Janjal had been with the Rashtriya Rifles since 2020, previously serving in Manipur before his posting to Kulgam district four months ago. He had recently married, just months before this tragic event. An official confirmed these details as the community came together to remember his bravery.

