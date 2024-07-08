Left Menu

Heroic Police Sub-Inspector Rescues Man from Greater Noida Drain

In a remarkable act of bravery, Police Sub-Inspector Sohanveer Singh rescued an intoxicated man attempting to end his life by jumping into a deep drain in Greater Noida. The incident occurred near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road. Singh, along with other officials, swiftly responded, and the man's condition is now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:35 IST
In an extraordinary display of dedication to duty, a police sub-inspector jumped into a deep drain in Greater Noida on Monday to rescue an intoxicated man trying to end his life, officials said on Monday.

The sub-inspector, Sohanveer Singh, is attached to the Phase 2 police station and is in charge of the local Panchasheel outpost, they said.

'Today, the police received information that a man in an intoxicated state had fallen into a deep and dirty drain near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road in an attempt to commit suicide. Responding swiftly to the call, Sub-Inspector Sohanveer Singh, along with Sub-Inspector (trainee) Navneet Kumar and Head Constable Pradeep Kumar, rushed to the scene,' a police spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, they found the man being swept away by the fast-flowing dirty waters of the drain, the official said.

'Displaying remarkable bravery, Singh jumped into the drain and rescued the man,' the spokesperson said.

According to the police, the man was promptly taken to the hospital, and his condition is stable.

