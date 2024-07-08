Left Menu

Tragic Dual Suicide of Young Couple in Varanasi

A 28-year-old woman, Sanchita Sharan, allegedly committed suicide after learning that her husband, Harish Bagesh, hanged himself in a Varanasi hotel. The couple, married for two years, faced opposition from Bagesh's parents. Police are investigating the reasons behind Harish's visit to Sarnath.

In a tragic incident, 28-year-old Sanchita Sharan allegedly took her life after hearing that her husband, Harish Bagesh, was found hanged in a hotel room in Varanasi. The couple, both 28, were married for two years and had faced familial opposition to their union.

Sanchita's father, Dr. Ram Sharan, informed the police that Bagesh, an MBA graduate, and Sanchita, a fashion photographer, initially lived in Mumbai and later moved to Gorakhpur. Bagesh had recently quit his job before relocating to live with Dr. Sharan.

Harish Bagesh's body was discovered in a Sarnath hotel room on Sunday, with the news prompting Sanchita to leap from their second-storey home. Superintendent of Police (city), KK Vishnoi, stated that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the motives behind Bagesh's visit to Sarnath.

