Tragic Dual Suicide of Young Couple in Varanasi

In a tragic incident, 28-year-old Sanchita Sharan allegedly took her life after hearing that her husband, Harish Bagesh, was found hanged in a hotel room in Varanasi. The couple, both 28, were married for two years and had faced familial opposition to their union.

Sanchita's father, Dr. Ram Sharan, informed the police that Bagesh, an MBA graduate, and Sanchita, a fashion photographer, initially lived in Mumbai and later moved to Gorakhpur. Bagesh had recently quit his job before relocating to live with Dr. Sharan.

Harish Bagesh's body was discovered in a Sarnath hotel room on Sunday, with the news prompting Sanchita to leap from their second-storey home. Superintendent of Police (city), KK Vishnoi, stated that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the motives behind Bagesh's visit to Sarnath.

