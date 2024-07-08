Left Menu

Chaos on Delhi Streets: Water Tanker Incident Turns Deadly in Sangam Vihar

A water tanker ran over a man and a bystander was stabbed in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area after an autorickshaw broke down in a waterlogged lane. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing men attacking the tanker with stones, leading to a series of deadly events. Police have arrested two individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:53 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Days after a tragic incident involving a water tanker in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, CCTV footage has emerged online capturing the grim sequence of events.

According to police reports, the incident started when an autorickshaw broke down in a narrow, waterlogged street, obstructing the path of a water tanker. Attempts by three to four men to attack the tanker with stones after it splashed them soon turned fatal.

One of the attackers was run over as the tanker driver tried to escape, while a bystander questioning the attack was subsequently stabbed. The driver fled the scene, but authorities have since arrested two individuals as investigations continue.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

