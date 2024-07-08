Trust and Relationships Key to Coalition Govt Success, Says Former Advisor

Trust and relationships are crucial ingredients for the success of coalition governments, according to Fergus Finlay, a former advisor to coalition governments in Ireland. Speaking during a webinar hosted by the National School of Government (NSG), Finlay emphasized the importance of mutual respect and acceptance in coalitions.

"The key thing about coalitions is relationships, acceptance that you are not going to get everything you want in a coalition, and acceptance that even if you don’t get everything you want, you are going to respect the bottom line,” Finlay stated.

The webinar, titled “Making Coalitions and Governments of National Unity Work: The Role of Professional Bureaucracies,” provided a platform to discuss the impact of the Government of National Unity (GNU) on public administration and governance. Experts from both local and international backgrounds shared insights on the effects of coalition arrangements on public sector institutions.

Finlay highlighted the necessity of a written program and a detailed structure to guide coalitions, noting that success hinges on trust and mutual respect.

Jan Cornillie, a former Chief of Cabinet for various Belgian Ministers, including the Vice Prime Minister, underscored the importance of pre-government discussions on coalitions. He emphasized making compromises and institutionalizing them, noting that "pacification is in itself a key to coalition outcome."

Cornillie also stressed that government operations extend beyond Ministers and Cabinet, requiring a whole system of advisors, civil service, national expert bodies, and political advisors who trust each other.

Professor Andrea Lippi from the University of Florence discussed the complexities of coalition governments in Italy. He noted the transformation of the Cabinet, increased professionalization of civil servants, and the importance of informal relationships, networking, and multilevel governance.

Lesotho Institute of Public Administration and Management Director-General, Nthabiseng Tlhomola, highlighted the need for professional public officers to remain apolitical, serving the government of the day. She reflected on Lesotho’s experience with coalition governments since the 2012 elections, noting the common goals of political parties in infrastructure development, job creation, and economic growth.

Despite the challenges, Tlhomola emphasized that oversight institutions continue to ensure that government business operates as expected, even with changes in government.