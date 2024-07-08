Left Menu

ED Challenges Bail; Hemant Soren's Money Laundering Case Heads to Supreme Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has appealed to the Supreme Court against the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant bail to JMM leader Hemant Soren in a money laundering case related to a land scam. Soren, who resumed his role as Jharkhand's chief minister, has been accused of misusing his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:19 IST
ED Challenges Bail; Hemant Soren's Money Laundering Case Heads to Supreme Court
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court to challenge a Jharkhand High Court order that granted bail to Hemant Soren, leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

On June 28, the high court had granted bail to Soren, who was sworn in as Jharkhand's chief minister on July 4. Soren had resigned as chief minister before being arrested by the ED on January 31.

The ED has argued that Soren, if released, might commit similar offenses, citing an FIR he lodged against ED officials. However, the high court dismissed these concerns, stating that there is no likelihood of Soren committing a similar offense based on the overall context of the case.

The court's ruling noted that the conditions under section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, suggesting no reason to believe Soren is guilty as alleged. Soren's defense argued he was falsely implicated by the central agency.

The ED alleges that Soren misused his position to unlawfully acquire 8.86 acres of land in the Bargain area of the state capital. They claimed Soren's media consultant admitted he was instructed to manipulate records to change land ownership details. Allegedly, the original landowner, Raj Kumar Pahan, faced obstacles when trying to file a complaint.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024