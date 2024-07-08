ED Challenges Bail; Hemant Soren's Money Laundering Case Heads to Supreme Court
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has appealed to the Supreme Court against the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant bail to JMM leader Hemant Soren in a money laundering case related to a land scam. Soren, who resumed his role as Jharkhand's chief minister, has been accused of misusing his position.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court to challenge a Jharkhand High Court order that granted bail to Hemant Soren, leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.
On June 28, the high court had granted bail to Soren, who was sworn in as Jharkhand's chief minister on July 4. Soren had resigned as chief minister before being arrested by the ED on January 31.
The ED has argued that Soren, if released, might commit similar offenses, citing an FIR he lodged against ED officials. However, the high court dismissed these concerns, stating that there is no likelihood of Soren committing a similar offense based on the overall context of the case.
The court's ruling noted that the conditions under section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, suggesting no reason to believe Soren is guilty as alleged. Soren's defense argued he was falsely implicated by the central agency.
The ED alleges that Soren misused his position to unlawfully acquire 8.86 acres of land in the Bargain area of the state capital. They claimed Soren's media consultant admitted he was instructed to manipulate records to change land ownership details. Allegedly, the original landowner, Raj Kumar Pahan, faced obstacles when trying to file a complaint.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Vows to Uproot JMM-Led Government in Jharkhand
Supreme Court Grants Arrest Protection to Odisha Bureaucrat in Money Laundering Case
Excise 'scam': HC stays trial court order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Delhi High Court Stalls Arvind Kejriwal's Bail in Excise Scam Money Laundering Case
Excise 'scam': HC says trial court did not apply its mind while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.