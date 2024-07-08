Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Raping Minor in Odisha
A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odisha for raping a minor girl in September last year. The court also imposed a fine and ordered compensation for the survivor. The convict lured the victim with chocolate and committed the crime in an isolated area.
A 33-year-old man in Odisha's Balasore district has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping a minor girl. The verdict was delivered on Monday by Special Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar of the POCSO court.
The convict also received a fine of Rs 5,000 and, if unable to pay, will face an additional two years of imprisonment. The crime occurred in September last year when the man lured the girl with chocolate and assaulted her in an isolated area surrounded by dense casuarinas trees.
The girl's mother lodged a complaint soon after learning about the incident, leading to the man's arrest. He was convicted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and IPC Section 376 AB. Alongside his jail term, the court ordered Rs 4 lakh in compensation for the survivor to be provided by the district legal services authority.
