Maharashtra Government Shakes Up Police Leadership with Major Transfers

The Maharashtra government on Monday executed a significant reshuffle in its police leadership, transferring 10 high-ranking officers including those at the Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG) levels.

According to an order from the state home department, ADG Sunil Ramanand will now serve as ADG (Planning and Coordination) at the Maharashtra Police headquarters, while Pravin Salunke takes over as ADG Government Railway Police (GRP). Suresh Mekla and Deepak Pandey have been named ADG Highway Police and ADG (Police Communication, IT and Motor Transport), respectively. Amitabh Gupta is set to become ADG (Special Operations).

In other significant changes, IG Suhas Warke has been assigned the role of IG (Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children), and Aswathi Dorje will be IG (Protection of Civil Rights). Additionally, Ranjan Kumar Sharma has been appointed as Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune City), while D K Patil Bhujbal will take on the responsibilities as IG of the Nagpur Range.

