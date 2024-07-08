Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Shakes Up Police Leadership with Major Transfers

The Maharashtra government has transferred 10 high-ranking police officers. Changes include ADG and IG ranks, with notable shifts such as Sunil Ramanand to ADG (Planning and Coordination) and Suhas Warke to IG (Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children). The transfer aims to optimize police operations across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:45 IST
Maharashtra Government Shakes Up Police Leadership with Major Transfers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Monday executed a significant reshuffle in its police leadership, transferring 10 high-ranking officers including those at the Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG) levels.

According to an order from the state home department, ADG Sunil Ramanand will now serve as ADG (Planning and Coordination) at the Maharashtra Police headquarters, while Pravin Salunke takes over as ADG Government Railway Police (GRP). Suresh Mekla and Deepak Pandey have been named ADG Highway Police and ADG (Police Communication, IT and Motor Transport), respectively. Amitabh Gupta is set to become ADG (Special Operations).

In other significant changes, IG Suhas Warke has been assigned the role of IG (Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children), and Aswathi Dorje will be IG (Protection of Civil Rights). Additionally, Ranjan Kumar Sharma has been appointed as Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune City), while D K Patil Bhujbal will take on the responsibilities as IG of the Nagpur Range.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024