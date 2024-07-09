Left Menu

Cuba Foils Arms Smuggling Plot from U.S.; Dozens Detained

Cuban authorities have thwarted an arms smuggling plot from the U.S., detaining nearly three dozen people. The scheme, spearheaded by a Cuban man and the U.S.-based group La Nueva Nación Cubana, aimed to destabilize the Cuban government. The U.S. State Department acknowledged awareness but emphasized independent legal action.

Updated: 09-07-2024 04:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 04:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Cuban authorities have successfully thwarted an arms smuggling attempt from the United States, detaining nearly three dozen individuals connected to the plot, officials revealed on Monday.

The plot came to light last December when a Cuban man residing in the U.S. arrived on the island by jetski, armed with guns and ammunition, to recruit others for violent acts, according to Victor Álvarez of Cuba's Interior Ministry. An investigation has since implicated the involvement of 32 Cuban residents and the U.S.-based group La Nueva Nación Cubana.

Cuban officials have notified U.S. agencies about the investigation but claim the involved individuals continue to operate with impunity on American soil. The U.S. State Department acknowledged the allegations but reiterated its commitment to independent prosecution.

Cuban authorities also provided a videotaped confession from Ardenys García, who allegedly entered Cuba in November to recruit others and who now faces additional charges of human trafficking in the U.S.

Cuba has long accused the U.S. of ignoring violent plots by Cuban nationals aimed at destabilizing the island nation. The accusations come amid ongoing tensions between the two countries, with both sides maintaining lists of entities they accuse of terrorism.

