Sri Lanka Nears Conclusion of Crucial Debt Restructuring Talks
Sri Lanka is set to finalize discussions with bondholders on its debt restructuring process within a few weeks, according to Foreign Minister Ali Sabry. The move is critical for the country to recover from its worst financial crisis in decades. Sabry's comments were made at the Reuters NEXT conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 09-07-2024 06:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 06:50 IST
- Singapore
Sri Lanka is poised to conclude its discussions with bondholders on debt restructuring within the next few weeks, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry stated on Tuesday. This marks a significant milestone for the country, seeking to navigate through its most severe financial turmoil in decades.
Sabry delivered these remarks during an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference held in Singapore.
