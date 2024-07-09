Sri Lanka Nears Conclusion of Crucial Debt Restructuring Talks

Sri Lanka is poised to conclude its discussions with bondholders on debt restructuring within the next few weeks, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry stated on Tuesday. This marks a significant milestone for the country, seeking to navigate through its most severe financial turmoil in decades.

Sabry delivered these remarks during an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference held in Singapore.

