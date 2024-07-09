MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex-Gratia for Surat Building Collapse Victims

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of five individuals from the state who died in a building collapse in Surat, Gujarat. The official announcement came on Tuesday, following the tragic incident that claimed seven lives.

The six-storey residential building located in Surat's Pal area collapsed on Saturday afternoon, with most of the casualties being textile workers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. According to local police, five of the deceased were from MP's Sidhi district.

Expressing his grief over the loss, CM Yadav on Monday stated that the state government would provide financial aid to the victims' families and ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment. The deceased from MP were identified as Hiramani Kevat, Lalji Kevat, Shivpuraj Kevat, Pravesh Kevat, and Abhilash Kevat, including two sets of brothers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)