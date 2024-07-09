Patanjali Halts Sales of 14 Suspended Products Amidst Legal Scrutiny

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has stopped the sale of 14 products whose manufacturing licences were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority in April.

The company's legal team informed a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta that instructions have been issued to 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products.

A spokesperson further stated that media platforms have been directed to remove any advertisements related to the 14 products.

The bench has ordered Patanjali to submit an affidavit within two weeks indicating whether social media intermediaries have complied with the request and if all advertisements have been withdrawn.

A subsequent hearing is scheduled for July 30.

The Supreme Court is reviewing a plea from the Indian Medical Association, which claims Patanjali is conducting a smear campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medical practices.

Previously, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority had informed the court about the suspension of the manufacturing licences of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy. The apex court had earlier reserved its decision on a contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna, and Patanjali in the case of misleading advertisements.

