Left Menu

Patanjali Halts Sales of 14 Suspended Products Amidst Legal Scrutiny

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd informed the Supreme Court that it has ceased the sale of 14 products following the suspension of their manufacturing licences by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority. Over 5,600 franchise stores have been instructed to withdraw these products, and advertisements are being removed. The court requested further statements from Patanjali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:34 IST
Patanjali Halts Sales of 14 Suspended Products Amidst Legal Scrutiny
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has stopped the sale of 14 products whose manufacturing licences were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority in April.

The company's legal team informed a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta that instructions have been issued to 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products.

A spokesperson further stated that media platforms have been directed to remove any advertisements related to the 14 products.

The bench has ordered Patanjali to submit an affidavit within two weeks indicating whether social media intermediaries have complied with the request and if all advertisements have been withdrawn.

A subsequent hearing is scheduled for July 30.

The Supreme Court is reviewing a plea from the Indian Medical Association, which claims Patanjali is conducting a smear campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medical practices.

Previously, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority had informed the court about the suspension of the manufacturing licences of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy. The apex court had earlier reserved its decision on a contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna, and Patanjali in the case of misleading advertisements.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024