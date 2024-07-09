Uttarakhand Soldiers Martyred in Kathua Terrorist Attack
Five Army personnel from Uttarakhand were killed in a terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the attack, vowing that their sacrifice will not be in vain. A search operation is underway to apprehend the terrorists responsible.
- Country:
- India
Five Army personnel from Uttarakhand were killed in a terrorist attack on a patrolling party in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, confirmed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday. He asserted that their sacrifice will not go in vain.
Expressing his grief, Dhami stated, 'Our bravehearts made the supreme sacrifice for their motherland in keeping with the rich military tradition of Uttarakhand. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. The terrorists, who are enemies of humanity, and those guilty of this cowardly attack, will face the consequences.'
The Chief Minister also paid tribute to the soldiers through separate posts on X. The martyred personnel include Rifleman Anuj Negi from Pauri, Nayab Subedar Anand Singh Rawat from Rudraprayag, Naik Vinod Singh from Tehri, Kamal Singh from Pauri, and Adarsh Negi from Tehri. Amid the massive search operation to find the terrorists responsible for the ambush, five people were also injured.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagaland: Army commemorates Capt N Kenguruse memorial day on 25th anniversary of his supreme sacrifice during Kargil war
Heroic Sacrifice: Family of Fallen Agniveer Receives Rs 1.08 Crore Aid
Twin Encounters in Kulgam: Soldier Sacrifices Life, Four Terrorists Eliminated
Heroes of Tiger Hill: 25 Years of Valor and Sacrifice
Bravery and Sacrifice: The Heroes of Kargil War