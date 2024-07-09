Uttarakhand Soldiers Martyred in Kathua Terrorist Attack

Five Army personnel from Uttarakhand were killed in a terrorist attack on a patrolling party in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, confirmed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday. He asserted that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

Expressing his grief, Dhami stated, 'Our bravehearts made the supreme sacrifice for their motherland in keeping with the rich military tradition of Uttarakhand. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. The terrorists, who are enemies of humanity, and those guilty of this cowardly attack, will face the consequences.'

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to the soldiers through separate posts on X. The martyred personnel include Rifleman Anuj Negi from Pauri, Nayab Subedar Anand Singh Rawat from Rudraprayag, Naik Vinod Singh from Tehri, Kamal Singh from Pauri, and Adarsh Negi from Tehri. Amid the massive search operation to find the terrorists responsible for the ambush, five people were also injured.

