Left Menu

Explosion of Illegal Fireworks Injures 27 in Southern Philippines

An explosion of confiscated illegal fireworks in Zamboanga, Philippines, injured 27 people, including police and government personnel. The planned controlled destruction turned into a powerful blast, causing damage to homes, hotels, and the international airport. An investigation has been ordered by the city's mayor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zamboanga | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:02 IST
Explosion of Illegal Fireworks Injures 27 in Southern Philippines
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Philippines

At least 27 people, including 19 police and other government personnel, were injured when a large pile of confiscated illegal fireworks exploded in a powerful blast in the southern Philippines, damaging houses, hotels and an international airport, officials said Tuesday.

Two of the victims of Monday afternoon's explosion were in serious condition in a hospital in the southern port city of Zamboanga, where the mayor ordered an investigation into why the planned controlled destruction of the fireworks by police ordnance experts turned into a massive blast.

Police explosives experts were piling the fireworks in a clearing near a marine firing range for a controlled detonation when the large heap, which had been doused with water, suddenly exploded. The blast was so powerful that it shattered glass windows as far as three kilometres (nearly two miles) away, according to officials and witnesses.

The passenger terminal at Zamboanga international airport, about two kilometres (more than a mile) from the blast, sustained minor damage but no injuries or flight delays were reported, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

The illegally manufactured fireworks were being hauled from a warehouse in Zamboanga city where an accidental explosion on June 29 left five people dead and several others injured. Two controlled destructions of the fireworks prior to Monday were conducted without any incident, Zamboanga officials said.

Many superstitious Filipinos set off powerful firecrackers, especially on New Year's Eve, believing that noisy celebrations — largely influenced by Chinese tradition — drive away bad luck and evil. The dangerous tradition has abated somehow due to government restrictions and hard economic times but has persisted in many areas.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024