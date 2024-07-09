Left Menu

Rust Movie Tragedy: A Chronology of Events and Legal Battles

In October 2021, Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a revolver on the set of 'Rust,' resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Over the next two years, Baldwin faced legal battles, including criminal charges and debates over the firearm's functionality. The case remains complex with ongoing legal developments.

09-07-2024
In October 2021, a tragic accident occurred on the set of the movie 'Rust' when actor Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a reproduction Single Action Army revolver. The incident led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Following the incident, Baldwin maintained that he did not pull the trigger, claiming the revolver went off on its own. An FBI test later revealed the revolver functioned normally and would not fire without the trigger being pulled. This discrepancy became a focal point in the ensuing legal proceedings.

In January 2023, Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the firearm enhancement charge was later dropped due to legal technicalities. The assistant director, Dave Halls, accepted a plea deal and was convicted on a misdemeanor charge.

In April 2023, new evidence suggested the gun might have been modified, leading prosecutors to drop and potentially refile charges. By August, an independent expert confirmed the gun's normal function, prompting prosecutors to consider recharging Baldwin.

Baldwin's legal battles continued with further accusations and evidence disputes, culminating in a renewed indictment in January 2024 and the conviction of 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez for mistakenly loading a live round into Baldwin's gun.

