Russia Denies Airstrike on Kyiv Children's Hospital, Blames Ukrainian Missile Fire

Russia denied responsibility for an airstrike on a Kyiv children's hospital, claiming that it was caused by Ukrainian anti-missile fire. The Ukrainian authorities, however, said a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile was to blame for the deadly incident on Monday, which marked the deadliest wave of airstrikes in months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:47 IST
Russia categorically denied on Tuesday that it was behind the attack on a Kyiv children's hospital, shifting the blame to Ukrainian anti-missile fire. Despite not providing concrete evidence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's stance that it does not target civilian sites.

Ukrainian officials reported that a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile struck the main children's hospital in Kyiv and rained missiles on other cities, resulting in at least 41 civilian fatalities in what has been termed the deadliest airstrike wave in recent months.

The Ukrainian Security Service claimed that fragments of a Kh-101, including the serial number and part of the guidance system, were found at the site, confirming it was a direct hit. Additionally, the U.N. human rights monitoring mission team's analysis supported the claim that the hospital strike came from a Russian missile.

