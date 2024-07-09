PM Modi Meets Indian Community in Russia, Highlights Transformative Vision

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi engaged with the Indian community in Russia during a special event held in Moscow today, where he received a warm and affectionate welcome from community members.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Prime Minister Modi praised the Indian diaspora for its pivotal role in strengthening the India-Russia relationship. He extended greetings on behalf of India's 1.4 billion citizens, emphasizing the significance of his first address to the diaspora during his historic third term.

Reflecting on India's remarkable progress over the last decade, Prime Minister Modi expressed pride in the country's visible transformation. He outlined the government's ambition to propel India to become the world's third-largest economy in his third term. Highlighting India's economic growth, digital innovation, fintech achievements, and strides in sustainable development, he credited these successes to the dedication and contributions of every Indian.

Prime Minister Modi underscored India's global role as a Vishwabandhu (friend to the world), emphasizing its contributions to global prosperity through initiatives addressing climate change and sustainable development goals. He reiterated India's advocacy for peace, dialogue, and diplomacy in resolving global challenges, resonating strongly with the audience.

Encouraging the Indian community to continue fostering stronger ties with Russia, Prime Minister Modi announced plans to establish new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Ekaterinburg, a decision met with enthusiastic applause. He commended the community's efforts in preserving Indian cultural heritage and promoting its vibrancy among the Russian populace.

The interaction concluded with Prime Minister Modi reaffirming India's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with Russia and encouraging the diaspora's active participation in this endeavor.