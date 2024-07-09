Militants Abduct Frontier Corps Personnel in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Three personnel of the paramilitary Frontier Corps were abducted by unidentified militants in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, according to local police. The soldiers were traveling in a car from Sor Qamar FC post to Tank Bazar when the terrorists intercepted them at a blockade between Kot Azam and Kot Qila. The militants took the three troops and handed over their ATM cards and identity cards to the civilian driver whose car they had hired.

The abducted soldiers were on their way home for a vacation, the driver told FC authorities while handing over the soldiers' belongings at Kor Qila. Last month, 13 labourers working on electric transmission lines were kidnapped by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in the same district. While police rescued nine of the workers, four remain in captivity.

The TTP released a video on July 3 showing the four captives pleading with Punjab Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz for their release. Earlier this month, security forces killed nine terrorists, including key commanders, from a banned outfit during operations in the Lakki Marwat and Khyber districts, according to the Pakistan Army's media wing.

