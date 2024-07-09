Dr. Jitendra Singh Launches 69th Edition of e-Book Civil List 2024 for IAS Officers

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the 69th edition of the e-book Civil List 2024 of IAS officers today in New Delhi. This marks the fourth edition of the e-book, a significant shift from the traditional bulky paper-based document, resulting in cost savings for the state exchequer. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, highlighted that this move aligns with the government's reforms over the last decade, particularly under Modi 3.0.

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted, “The civil list is a comprehensive platform for the government to select the best officers from different parts of the country, providing a level playing field for officers seeking opportunities. It will expand the government's horizon to choose the most suitable officers from a wider pool of talent with more objective feedback.”

In his keynote speech, Dr. Singh emphasized the benefits for both the government and the officers. He mentioned the integration of Artificial Intelligence and data usage for informed decision-making in governance and highlighted the use of next-generation tools and technologies to enhance government operations.

“We are carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision of ‘Minimum Government - Maximum Governance’ along with Mission Karmayogi and promoting capacity building of officers to meet the challenges of Amrit Kal in 2047. Citizen-centric reforms, transparency, and good governance are the cornerstones of reforms in Modi Government 3.0,” said Dr. Singh.

Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, shared that the civil list contains details of over 6000 IAS officers, including Batch, Cadre, Present posting as of January 1, 2024, Pay level as of January 1, 2024, Education, Superannuation, and more.

On the sidelines, Dr. Jitendra Singh interacted with IAS probationers of the 2022 batch, currently undergoing training as Assistant Secretaries. He sought their feedback on training improvements and overall experience, recalling the integration of IIPA with other institutes and programs. The probationers shared their positive experiences with e-office and its potential replication in states, as well as success stories of Direct Benefit Transfer and the reduction of public money pilferages and leakages.