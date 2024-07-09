Left Menu

World News Briefs: French Left's Ambitions, Gaza Fleeing, and Japan's NATO Ties

The summary of the latest world news includes French political tension, Hezbollah's strategies against Israel, Gaza's fleeing residents, Japan's push for NATO ties, a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, PM Modi's remarks to Putin, donations in Ukraine, Biden's NATO meetings, Storm Beryl's havoc in Texas, and Venezuela's hunger crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:27 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Summarizing the latest world news, French left-wing leaders aim to govern despite lacking a majority, leading to political uncertainty. Hezbollah adopts low-tech measures against Israel's surveillance, while Gaza residents flee under military strikes amid ceasefire talks. Japan's PM urges stronger NATO ties, citing regional security threats. UN experts confirm famine in Gaza amidst ongoing conflict. India's Modi expresses sorrow to Russia's Putin over children's deaths, following a hospital strike in Kyiv. Ukraine receives donations for rebuilding after a deadly missile attack. Biden hosts NATO leaders amidst domestic challenges. Storm Beryl causes fatalities and massive power outages in Texas. Hunger overshadows Venezuela's approaching presidential election.

