World News Briefs: French Left's Ambitions, Gaza Fleeing, and Japan's NATO Ties
Summarizing the latest world news, French left-wing leaders aim to govern despite lacking a majority, leading to political uncertainty. Hezbollah adopts low-tech measures against Israel's surveillance, while Gaza residents flee under military strikes amid ceasefire talks. Japan's PM urges stronger NATO ties, citing regional security threats. UN experts confirm famine in Gaza amidst ongoing conflict. India's Modi expresses sorrow to Russia's Putin over children's deaths, following a hospital strike in Kyiv. Ukraine receives donations for rebuilding after a deadly missile attack. Biden hosts NATO leaders amidst domestic challenges. Storm Beryl causes fatalities and massive power outages in Texas. Hunger overshadows Venezuela's approaching presidential election.
