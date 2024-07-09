Hezbollah’s Surveillance Push in the Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights

Hezbollah has escalated its surveillance efforts, releasing a nearly 10-minute video that depicts 17 military sites in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Captured by the group's unmanned aircraft, this footage signals the extent of Hezbollah's monitoring capabilities.

This latest release is a continuation of a series aimed at showcasing the armed group's technological prowess. Earlier, a similar video revealed surveillance data from locations within Israel, including strategic ports in Haifa.

Hezbollah spokesperson Muhammad Afif emphasized the message behind these videos, noting their importance in demonstrating their surveillance and intelligence-gathering capacity. He claimed these videos are instrumental in wartime strategy, capable of bypassing Israeli defense systems.

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have been escalating, marked by ongoing skirmishes along Lebanon's southern border and the larger conflict between Israel and Hamas. Hezbollah's activities are also framed as support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Diplomatic efforts are underway to deescalate the situation, with the United States and France pushing for a peaceful resolution to the hostilities.

