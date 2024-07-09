Left Menu

Delhi BJP Urges Action on Monsoon Preparedness; Alleges Drains Neglect

The Delhi BJP has demanded that the AAP government call an all-party meeting within 24 hours to address monsoon preparedness and desilting of drains. This comes after heavy rain led to waterlogging in several parts of the capital. The BJP claimed the rain exposed the AAP government's inefficiencies.

The Delhi BJP has called on the AAP government to convene an all-party meeting on monsoon preparedness and the desilting of drains after heavy rains caused waterlogging in the capital. The demand was made by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva during a press conference, where he also threatened protests if a meeting wasn't arranged within 24 hours.

The sudden downpour caught residents off guard, leading to major traffic jams and numerous instances of waterlogging. The public works department reported receiving 22 calls about waterlogging and a few complaints regarding uprooted trees.

BJP leaders, including Arvinder Singh Lovely, criticized the AAP government, arguing that their claims of monsoon readiness were proven hollow. The leaders pointed out that out of 750 drains in the city, only 150 had been cleaned, and the silt removed was not properly disposed of. The deficiencies in monsoon preparedness were attributed to the delayed meeting of the apex committee, presided over by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

