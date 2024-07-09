Left Menu

India Successfully Negotiates Release of Citizens Misled into Russian Army

India announced on Tuesday that Moscow has agreed to start releasing Indian citizens who were misled into serving in the Russian army. A human trafficking network lured victims to Russia with false promises. The Indian government is actively working to bring back the stranded citizens, with 10 already repatriated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:26 IST
India Successfully Negotiates Release of Citizens Misled into Russian Army
AI Generated Representative Image

India revealed on Tuesday that Moscow has consented to commence the release of Indian citizens who were duped into enlisting in the Russian army. This agreement follows discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin.

Victims fell prey to an extensive human trafficking network, which spanned from New Delhi to Tamil Nadu, exploiting social media and local agents to offer fake lucrative jobs or admissions to dubious universities in Russia. Upon arrival, their passports were confiscated, and they were coerced into combat training before deployment.

The Indian government estimates that between 30 and 40 of its citizens are currently serving in the Russian army. Four individuals linked to the scheme have been apprehended by Indian police. India is diligently pursuing the release of all victims, having successfully repatriated 10 citizens so far. Russia has yet to issue a comment on the matter. Other nations, including Nepal and Sri Lanka, have reported similar situations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024