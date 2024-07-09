India Successfully Negotiates Release of Citizens Misled into Russian Army
India announced on Tuesday that Moscow has agreed to start releasing Indian citizens who were misled into serving in the Russian army. A human trafficking network lured victims to Russia with false promises. The Indian government is actively working to bring back the stranded citizens, with 10 already repatriated.
Victims fell prey to an extensive human trafficking network, which spanned from New Delhi to Tamil Nadu, exploiting social media and local agents to offer fake lucrative jobs or admissions to dubious universities in Russia. Upon arrival, their passports were confiscated, and they were coerced into combat training before deployment.
Victims fell prey to an extensive human trafficking network, which spanned from New Delhi to Tamil Nadu, exploiting social media and local agents to offer fake lucrative jobs or admissions to dubious universities in Russia. Upon arrival, their passports were confiscated, and they were coerced into combat training before deployment.
The Indian government estimates that between 30 and 40 of its citizens are currently serving in the Russian army. Four individuals linked to the scheme have been apprehended by Indian police. India is diligently pursuing the release of all victims, having successfully repatriated 10 citizens so far. Russia has yet to issue a comment on the matter. Other nations, including Nepal and Sri Lanka, have reported similar situations.
