Vatican to Address Women’s Leadership in New Document

The Vatican's doctrine office is set to prepare a document addressing women's leadership roles within the Catholic Church, a move aimed at answering longstanding calls for greater female participation in the church's life.

The document, to be crafted by the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith, will serve as the office's contribution to Pope Francis' expansive church reform process. This process, now in its second main phase with an upcoming bishops' synod in October, seeks to create a more inclusive environment for marginalised groups within the church.

Pope Francis has made strides in including women's voices, appointing women to high-ranking Vatican roles and granting women the ability to vote on synod proposals. However, the role of women as deacons remains uncertain, despite formation of two commissions to study the matter.

