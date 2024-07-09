Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Drug Smuggling Case

A city court here sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment on Tuesday in a drug smuggling case registered in 2020, police said. The court of Additional District and Session Judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict and said that in case of non-payment, he would have to face additional punishment, they said.

According to the police, on November 19, 2020, the police received information that marijuana was being smuggled in a car in the Bhondsi area. The police formed a team and put a barricade near Alipur village on the Gurugram-Sohna road. They intercepted a car, and upon checking, they found 87 kilograms of marijuana, they said.

An FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the accused, Balram, was arrested. He was sent to judicial custody after being produced in the city court, police said. After perusing the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution to prove the charges, the court held the man guilty and sentenced him, a spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

