Left Menu

Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Drug Smuggling Case

A city court sentenced Balram to 10 years of imprisonment for drug smuggling. He was also fined Rs 1.10 lakh. The arrest followed the seizure of 87 kilograms of marijuana in 2020. The court's verdict came after a thorough review of evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:24 IST
Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Drug Smuggling Case
Balram
  • Country:
  • India

A city court here sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment on Tuesday in a drug smuggling case registered in 2020, police said. The court of Additional District and Session Judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict and said that in case of non-payment, he would have to face additional punishment, they said.

According to the police, on November 19, 2020, the police received information that marijuana was being smuggled in a car in the Bhondsi area. The police formed a team and put a barricade near Alipur village on the Gurugram-Sohna road. They intercepted a car, and upon checking, they found 87 kilograms of marijuana, they said.

An FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the accused, Balram, was arrested. He was sent to judicial custody after being produced in the city court, police said. After perusing the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution to prove the charges, the court held the man guilty and sentenced him, a spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024