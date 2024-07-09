Left Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Urges Global Recognition of Afghan Refugee Strain on Pakistan

09-07-2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the world community to acknowledge the burden of Afghan refugees on Pakistan as the cash-strapped country pressed forward to send back undocumented Afghans and other aliens.

He made these remarks during a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"The prime minister stressed that the international community must recognize the burden being shouldered by Pakistan while hosting such a large refugee population, and demonstrate collective responsibility," the statement said.

Sharif emphasized the need for international support and adequate resources to supplement Pakistan's efforts in managing the refugee situation.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to addressing the protection and safety needs of vulnerable individuals, the Prime Minister highlighted the socio-economic challenges and security threats Pakistan faces in this context.

The UN High Commissioner praised Pakistan for its long-standing support of Afghan refugees, assuring continued UNHCR cooperation to meet their basic needs.

Grandi's visit marks his first trip since Pakistan's caretaker government announced a repatriation plan for undocumented aliens.

While no official data has been released, it is estimated that about half a million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan, out of an estimated 1.7 million undocumented individuals. In addition, there are 1.45 million registered Afghan refugees in the country.

