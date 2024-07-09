Left Menu

High Likelihood of Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv Children's Hospital

The U.N. rights mission reported a high likelihood that Kyiv's main children's hospital was directly hit by a Russian missile in recent airstrikes. Ukraine mourned the deaths of 44 people, including children, while Ukraine's security service provided evidence of the missile strike. The Kremlin denied involvement. Donations for the hospital surged as Ukraine sought international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:48 IST
High Likelihood of Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv Children's Hospital
AI Generated Representative Image

A U.N. rights mission stated on Tuesday that there is a 'high likelihood' Kyiv's main children's hospital was directly targeted by a Russian missile amidst a series of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine observed a national day of mourning, flying flags at half-mast to honor the 44 victims, including four children and two individuals at the hospital. Danielle Bell, head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, affirmed the direct impact analysis based on video footage and incident site assessments.

Ukraine's security service confirmed the facility was struck by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, presenting images of the weapon's fragments. Despite the Kremlin's claim of Ukrainian anti-missile fire causing the hit, donations for the hospital surged, amassing millions. Health authorities reported eight children wounded at the hospital. The U.N. Security Council convened due to the attack, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seeking NATO support in Washington.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024