High Likelihood of Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv Children's Hospital

A U.N. rights mission stated on Tuesday that there is a 'high likelihood' Kyiv's main children's hospital was directly targeted by a Russian missile amidst a series of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine observed a national day of mourning, flying flags at half-mast to honor the 44 victims, including four children and two individuals at the hospital. Danielle Bell, head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, affirmed the direct impact analysis based on video footage and incident site assessments.

Ukraine's security service confirmed the facility was struck by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, presenting images of the weapon's fragments. Despite the Kremlin's claim of Ukrainian anti-missile fire causing the hit, donations for the hospital surged, amassing millions. Health authorities reported eight children wounded at the hospital. The U.N. Security Council convened due to the attack, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seeking NATO support in Washington.

