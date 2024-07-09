Rajasthan Father-Daughter Tragedy: Police Investigate Harassment Claims

In a tragic turn of events, a man and his 17-year-old daughter allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves from the same rope in their residence in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police stated.

The police discovered a suicide note in which the man, Shriram, accused several individuals of harassment. According to officials, the incident took place while Shriram's wife and son were away from home.

Family members returned to find the father-daughter duo hanging. Following the discovery, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations. Based on the family's complaint, the police have booked two individuals, Mangilal and Motiram, and an investigation is ongoing.

