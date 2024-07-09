Rajasthan Father-Daughter Tragedy: Police Investigate Harassment Claims
In Rajasthan's Nagaur district, a man named Shriram and his 17-year-old daughter allegedly committed suicide by hanging. Police found a suicide note accusing certain individuals of harassment. The incident occurred while other family members were out. Two people have been booked as investigations continue.
In a tragic turn of events, a man and his 17-year-old daughter allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves from the same rope in their residence in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police stated.
The police discovered a suicide note in which the man, Shriram, accused several individuals of harassment. According to officials, the incident took place while Shriram's wife and son were away from home.
Family members returned to find the father-daughter duo hanging. Following the discovery, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations. Based on the family's complaint, the police have booked two individuals, Mangilal and Motiram, and an investigation is ongoing.
