Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School Sheltering Displaced: 19 Dead
An Israeli airstrike targeted a school in southern Gaza sheltering displaced individuals, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 Palestinians and wounding dozens more. The toll is expected to increase as more injured are brought in. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 10-07-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 00:13 IST
An Israeli airstrike targeted a school in southern Gaza sheltering displaced individuals, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 Palestinians and wounding dozens more, according to Palestinian health officials.
The Health Ministry and a spokesman for a local hospital confirmed the toll and said it was likely to rise as more wounded are brought in.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military regarding the incident.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
