Crisis in Gaza: Intensified Israeli Offensive Worsens Humanitarian Situation
Heavy bombardment by Israeli forces has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza City, with hospitals closing and thousands of displaced Palestinians seeking shelter. An airstrike on a school in southern Gaza has left at least 19 dead. Israel's new ground assault targets Hamas militants, complicating cease-fire negotiations.
Heavy Israeli bombardment shook Gaza City on Tuesday as thousands of fleeing Palestinians searched for shelter and medical facilities were forced to shut down in the latest offensive in the territory's north.
Separately in southern Gaza, an apparent Israeli airstrike on a school where displaced people were sheltering killed at least 19 people and wounded dozens more, according to Palestinian health officials, who said the toll was likely to climb. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Israel's new ground assault in Gaza's largest city is its latest effort to battle Hamas militants regrouping in areas the army previously said had been largely cleared.
