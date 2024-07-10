Crisis in Gaza: Intensified Israeli Offensive Worsens Humanitarian Situation

Heavy Israeli bombardment shook Gaza City on Tuesday as thousands of fleeing Palestinians searched for shelter and medical facilities were forced to shut down in the latest offensive in the territory's north.

Separately in southern Gaza, an apparent Israeli airstrike on a school where displaced people were sheltering killed at least 19 people and wounded dozens more, according to Palestinian health officials, who said the toll was likely to climb. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel's new ground assault in Gaza's largest city is its latest effort to battle Hamas militants regrouping in areas the army previously said had been largely cleared.

