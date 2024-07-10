US Military Pier to Be Reinstalled in Gaza Amid Aid Distribution Challenges

The US military's pier, built to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, will be reinstalled temporarily on Wednesday, several officials have confirmed. This move aims to address the backlog of aid in Cyprus and on the floating dock offshore, delivering it to a secure area on Gaza's beach before the pier is dismantled.

Persistent bad weather, ongoing security threats, and logistical challenges have plagued the project, which has delivered 8.6 million kg of food but struggled with continuous heavy seas and stalled deliveries. The decision comes as Israeli troops advance deeper into Gaza City, affecting cease-fire and hostage negotiation talks.

The Pentagon insists that the pier was always meant to be a temporary solution, encouraging Israel to open land routes for more efficient aid distribution. However, heavy winds and seas have repeatedly damaged the pier, making its ongoing operation increasingly difficult.

