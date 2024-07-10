Court Denies Pre-Arrest Bail to Imran Khan in May 9 Riot Cases

A Pakistani court on Tuesday refused pre-arrest bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in three cases related to the May 9 riots, allowing police to take him into custody for interrogation.

Khan had been charged with abetment in attacks on multiple locations in Lahore, including the Corps Commander House known as Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman police station, following his arrest in a graft case on May 9, 2023.

The founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party is currently facing over 200 cases and has been incarcerated since August last year.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Lahore Judge Khalid Arshad rejected Khan's pre-arrest bail petitions, stating that the May 9 violence was akin to the United States Capitol Hill attacks. The prosecution argued that police needed custody of the former premier to complete their investigations in the three cases.

Khan's lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, maintained that no evidence existed to show Khan incited the violence and pointed out that he was in custody at the time of the riots. Safdar added that Khan had condemned the protests and urged his supporters to avoid violence following his release.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)