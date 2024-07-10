Left Menu

Chinese Aircraft Carrier's Pacific Drill Raises Regional Security Concerns

China's aircraft carrier, Shandong, traversed near the northern Philippines to conduct drills in the Pacific, involving numerous warplanes. Taiwan's defense ministry closely monitored the exercises. Both Taiwan and Japan recorded increased Chinese military activity. This comes amidst strained Philippine-China relations and ongoing regional security concerns.

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong passed close to the northern Philippines en route to drills in the Pacific Ocean, Taiwan's defense minister disclosed on Wednesday. Taipei reported that dozens of warplanes accompanied the carrier for these exercises. Taiwan, a region China considers its own, remains vigilant regarding Chinese military movements due to frequent activity around the island.

Early Wednesday, Taiwan's defense ministry reported detecting 36 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters and nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, heading for the Western Pacific to perform maneuvers with the Shandong. Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo remarked that they are fully aware of the vessel's paths. "It did not pass through the Bashi Channel," Koo explained, noting that it took the Balintang Channel route instead.

China's defense ministry has not yet commented. Simultaneously, the Philippine military expressed its concerns over the deployment. "We emphasize the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and urge all parties to adhere to international laws and norms," stated spokesperson Francel Margareth Padilla. Meanwhile, Japan's Self Defense Forces detected the Shandong, with an escort of missile destroyers and a frigate, approximately 500 km south of the Okinawa islands. Increased alerts and activities around Taiwan have been noted as China ramps up its exercises ahead of Taiwan's annual Han Kuang war games starting July 22.

