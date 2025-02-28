Left Menu

Turbulent Skies: Chinese Military Drills Disrupt Flights Near Australia

A Chinese live-fire naval exercise near Australia caused unexpected disruptions for airline pilots. The incident underscores the increasing need for airlines to adapt quickly to geopolitical shifts. Australian authorities received the first report when a pilot picked up the Chinese navy's broadcast on an emergency radio channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 08:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian officials disclosed that the first alert came when a Virgin Australia pilot received the navy's broadcast on the emergency radio channel used for plane-to-plane communication last Friday. This prompted air traffic controllers to relay the information to Australia's military, highlighting the absence of prior notice or NOTAMs for the exercise.

While China stated that the warning adhered to international law, Australia's defense leaders criticized the notification as falling short of best practice. This unexpected military activity increased workload for pilots and air traffic controllers, as they had to adjust routes for 49 flights. The situation remained fluid with additional warnings and repositioning of Chinese ships over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

