NZ Commits Additional $16 Million in Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have announced a further $16 million of support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s illegal invasion. The announcement was made as Prime Minister Luxon attended the NATO Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC.

“New Zealand will provide an additional $6 million in military assistance for Ukraine, and $10 million in humanitarian assistance for affected communities in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries,” stated Prime Minister Luxon.

Of the military assistance, $2 million will support military healthcare for Ukraine, and $4 million will go to the drone capability coalition for Ukraine, led by the United Kingdom and Latvia.

“New Zealand understands that while we are distant from Ukraine, what happens there affects us all, and we are prepared to stand with Ukraine for the long haul,” added Luxon.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters emphasized the illegality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a blatant violation of international law, including the UN Charter.

“It was illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified. Russia’s war of aggression has undermined global peace and security, and Russia’s obstruction at the United Nations has undermined the multilateral institutions charged with keeping all of us safe,” said Peters.

The $16 million package brings the total value of New Zealand’s assistance pledged over the past two and a half years to more than $130 million.

New sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act 2022, focusing on individuals and entities providing military and strategic support for Russia’s aggression, will be announced in the coming days.